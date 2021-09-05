Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 5,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,210,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $657.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

