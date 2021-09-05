Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,465. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

