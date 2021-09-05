Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGTI. began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.05.

AGTI stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,950,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

