AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Shares of AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

