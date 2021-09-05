Alain Lemaire Sells 10,000 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92.

Alain Lemaire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cascades alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$325,404.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41.

Shares of CAS opened at C$16.26 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

CAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.