Alchemy Pay Price Down 15.3% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $296.19 million and $112.12 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00327695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00164085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00209204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.