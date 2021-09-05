Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Gap Up to $21.13

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $22.00. Alexander & Baldwin shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 3,193 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

