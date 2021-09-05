Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

