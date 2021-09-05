Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.93.

ATD.B opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The company has a market cap of C$41.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

