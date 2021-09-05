Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

ADS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.70. 453,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.