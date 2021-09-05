Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 197.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 916,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,092. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EB opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

