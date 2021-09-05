Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.