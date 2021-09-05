Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.38 Million in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPI stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

