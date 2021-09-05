Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.55 Million in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,529 shares of company stock worth $1,411,668 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 4.42. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

