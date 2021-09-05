Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.46% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $10,890,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $7,890,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,651,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,880,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFV opened at $9.85 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.