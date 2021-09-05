Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,529 shares of company stock worth $1,411,668 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 4.42. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

