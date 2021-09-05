Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 741 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $131.28 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

