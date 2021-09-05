Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 84,962 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,962 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $63,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.