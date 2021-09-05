Alpana Wegner Sells 2,354 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

