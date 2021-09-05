Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $180.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $704.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 124.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 152,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,629. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $762.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

