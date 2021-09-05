Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $1.41 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $572.99 million and approximately $54.03 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002733 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045795 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003091 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002735 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

