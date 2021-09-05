Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,118. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,714.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,425.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

