Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,714.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,425.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

