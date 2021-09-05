Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 84,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 144.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 309,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

