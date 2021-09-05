Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $381,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,319.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.