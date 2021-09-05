AMEPAY Trading Up 18.7% Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00157551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00216389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.40 or 0.07904486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.21 or 1.00265828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.00986285 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

