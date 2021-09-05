American Century Companies Inc. Buys 43,051 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $37,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

