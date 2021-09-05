American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,761 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.57% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $434,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 411,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,177,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NYSE WH opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.