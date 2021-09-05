American Century Companies Inc. Has $34.45 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $34,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

