American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 30,838 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.60% of Endava worth $36,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $75,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endava by 29.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 67.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

