American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 99,412 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,412 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Onto Innovation worth $33,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

