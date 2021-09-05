American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 422,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,993,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.