Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

