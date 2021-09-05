Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,213 shares of company stock worth $8,303,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

