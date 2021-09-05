Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

