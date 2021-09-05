Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $102.07.

