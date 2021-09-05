Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 173.8% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.