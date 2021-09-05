Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 497 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in KBR by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 446,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 169,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,356,000.

NYSE:KBR opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

