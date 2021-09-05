Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.