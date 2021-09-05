Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 13,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,070,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Specifically, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth $2,812,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth $260,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

