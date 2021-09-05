Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.