Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. 1,009,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

