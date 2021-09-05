Analysts Anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Will Post Earnings of -$2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li-Cycle.

LICY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

