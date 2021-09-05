Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NYSE SAH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.00. 283,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 195,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.