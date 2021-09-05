Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,851 shares of company stock valued at $47,327,715. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $156.52. 141,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,232. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.18.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

