Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

ARKO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arko by 20,670.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $11,508,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth about $10,151,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

