Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Ashland Global stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

