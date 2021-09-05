Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 196%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 187,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.