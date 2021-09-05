Analysts Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 873,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,969. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,178.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,736,930 shares of company stock worth $201,841,236 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Certara by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.