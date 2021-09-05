Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

